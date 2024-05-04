Brilliant Earth Group’s (BRLT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRLT. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $3.40 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock remained flat at $2.61 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,574. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.41 million, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Mainsail Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,299,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Featured Articles

