Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,859. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $442.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.23. The company has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.