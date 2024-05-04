ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 203 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.99. 836,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,997. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $246.28 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.85. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

