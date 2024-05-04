CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CorVel stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,803. CorVel has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $265.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

In other news, Director Jean Macino sold 3,130 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $793,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 310,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,980,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean Macino sold 3,130 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $793,204.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,792. Insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,974,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CorVel by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,965,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,487,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Stories

