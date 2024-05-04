Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.140-2.240 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.92.

NYSE EL traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.94. 3,791,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $209.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.18.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

