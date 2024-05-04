Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,217,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.23. 531,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.