Provence Wealth Management Group Has $33,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Provence Wealth Management Group decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,362,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $55.49. 757,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,962. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

