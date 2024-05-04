Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 209,512 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $18,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 148.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 200,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 119,788 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 31.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 21,985 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. 1,105,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,333. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMX. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

