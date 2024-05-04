Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329,141 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Barclays worth $19,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Barclays by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 139.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Performance

BCS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. 21,807,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,906,690. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.2671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

