Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,900 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 6,217.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,480 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,078,000 after buying an additional 5,158,750 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 807.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882,709 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 1,068.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,129,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,474 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,977 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,332,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

