Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 137,419 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 137,419 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $18,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.34. 9,055,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,206,166. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRO

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.