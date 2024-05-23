Rosenblatt Securities Increases Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $195.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s previous close.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.26.

SNOW stock opened at $163.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of -64.04 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.13 and its 200 day moving average is $180.26.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,614.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

