King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 1,230 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.15% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,009,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,682,000 after acquiring an additional 47,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after acquiring an additional 233,527 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,784,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 986,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 656,873 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 657,068 shares in the last quarter.

PZA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.49. 92,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,606. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

