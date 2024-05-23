Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,913 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

