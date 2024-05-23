Investors Buy High Volume of HP Call Options (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 17,909 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 38% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,988 call options.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get HP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,441 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in HP by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $383,028,000 after purchasing an additional 403,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in HP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $306,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HP by 4,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $286,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in HP by 13.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,220,098 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $211,257,000 after purchasing an additional 995,132 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $33.17. 1,787,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,945. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. HP has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HP

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

