Balentine LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,766,000 after buying an additional 869,429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,704 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 13.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,332,000 after purchasing an additional 207,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $56.51 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $41.09 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

