D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 194 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 7,817.6% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in General Mills by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

