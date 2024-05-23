InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 124 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,807. The company has a market capitalization of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.71.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

