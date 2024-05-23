Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Shares Down 0.6% Following Insider Selling

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $453.85 and last traded at $453.85. 369,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,410,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $456.52.

Specifically, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,681,580 shares of company stock worth $765,101,407 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.90. The firm has a market cap of $421.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,399,279,000 after purchasing an additional 330,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,574,347,000 after acquiring an additional 43,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $4,595,559,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,593,025,000 after purchasing an additional 251,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

