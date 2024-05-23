King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 21,826 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,826 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 87,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 850,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 517,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.38. 1,205,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,812,698. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

