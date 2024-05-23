432 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,075,000 after acquiring an additional 546,775 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 689,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 137,621 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after acquiring an additional 79,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,614,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $521.12. The company had a trading volume of 99,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.