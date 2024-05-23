First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Caroline Stockdale Sells 12,406 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Solar Stock Up 18.7 %

First Solar stock opened at $251.75 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $253.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $21,815,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in First Solar by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in First Solar by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,740 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in First Solar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,897 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

