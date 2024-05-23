Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,948,000 after buying an additional 135,766 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTEB traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 760,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,690. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

