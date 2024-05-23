Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Duke Energy by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE DUK traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $102.26. The company had a trading volume of 608,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,805. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.08 and its 200-day moving average is $95.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

