MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.428 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
MGE Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. MGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.
MGE Energy Stock Performance
Shares of MGE Energy stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.50. 3,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $83.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.16 per share, with a total value of $37,629.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGEE shares. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGE Energy
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MGE Energy
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- What is a Dividend King?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.