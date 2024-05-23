MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.428 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. MGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGE Energy stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.50. 3,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $83.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.16 per share, with a total value of $37,629.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGEE shares. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

