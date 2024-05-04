Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 13.34%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $21.79 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 55.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Insider Activity at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $73,892.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.