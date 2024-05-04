Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Issues Earnings Results

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.