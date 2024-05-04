KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Zacks reports. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of KRMD stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. KORU Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

