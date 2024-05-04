Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.29.

Aptiv Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 52.1% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3,686.7% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 35,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

