Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301,608 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $49,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,606 shares of company stock worth $1,101,008. 7.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.9 %

HOMB stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $25.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

