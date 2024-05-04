DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. DLH had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

DLH Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. DLH has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.94 million, a PE ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at DLH

In related news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $65,003.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,913.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLH

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).



