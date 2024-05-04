Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$310.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$319.31.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$264.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$289.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$276.55. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$225.86 and a 52 week high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5265983 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

