Oil States International (OIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect Oil States International to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.22 million. Oil States International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oil States International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Oil States International Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of OIS stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $337.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 2.56. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $9.02.
About Oil States International
Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.
