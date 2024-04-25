Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Price Target to $22.00

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CWBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community West Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of CWBC stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community West Bancshares stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Community West Bancshares worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

