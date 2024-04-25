Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENGN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group began coverage on enGene in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, enGene has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of ENGN stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. enGene has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23.

In related news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $717,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,036,153 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter worth $6,264,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in enGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,441,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,777,000. Finally, Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth $80,097,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

