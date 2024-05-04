AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get AerCap alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AerCap

AerCap Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $87.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.54. AerCap has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,951,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AerCap by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,459 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $137,412,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $133,330,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,007,000 after buying an additional 1,588,196 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AerCap

(Get Free Report

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.