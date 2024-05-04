Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

NWL opened at $7.66 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $51,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

