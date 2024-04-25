Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Now Covered by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock.
Cyclo Therapeutics Trading Up 7.4 %
CYTH stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.15. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.57.
Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4,506.97% and a negative net margin of 1,864.03%.
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
