Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $178,708.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,493.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 157,637 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 135,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period.

Shares of PEB opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.92%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

