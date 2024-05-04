Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE ESI opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.32. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 85.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

