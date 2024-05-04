Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,730,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,864,000 after purchasing an additional 115,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,844,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 115,543 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 32.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,216,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 298,349 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 123,041 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $9,960,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

