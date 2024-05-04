Brokerages Set Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Price Target at $123.50

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

