Susquehanna Trims Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Target Price to $25.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an inline rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.59.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,544,387,000 after buying an additional 9,444,279 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,361 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $179,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,789,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

