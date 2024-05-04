Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lithium Americas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Down 0.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Motors Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC now owns 30,004,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,534,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after buying an additional 39,419 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after buying an additional 461,635 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 14.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,327,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 294,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 284,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $4.48 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.