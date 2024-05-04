Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.18.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $4.48 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
