Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Excelerate Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.31 million. Research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Excelerate Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Excelerate Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

