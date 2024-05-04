KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

KVH Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.66. KVH Industries has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $10.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries

About KVH Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 13.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in KVH Industries by 83.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 50.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

