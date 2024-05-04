KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
KVH Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.66. KVH Industries has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $10.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries
About KVH Industries
KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KVH Industries
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.