ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 1.3 %

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.