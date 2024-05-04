ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.95.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
