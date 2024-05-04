Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Lowered to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Shares of SWKS opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 639.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 139,372 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

