Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.5 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.50%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

