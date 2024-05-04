Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Repay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Repay has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. The firm had revenue of $75.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Repay will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Repay

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 58,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $642,773.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,591,371.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,382. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 31.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 328,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 78,033 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $7,303,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,959,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after buying an additional 40,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

